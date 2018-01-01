Patriots Day Parade Brunch feted 2018 honorees – now join them at the Parade on Saturday March 3

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Patriots Day Parade Association kicked off its 52nd season with an honoree brunch last month – and this coming Saturday, March 3, the much-heralded and beloved event will take place, starting at 11 a.m. at the LBUSD parking lot.

This year’s honorees are Grand Marshal Gloria Fickling, Citizen of the Year Heidi Miller, Patriot of the Year George Ciampa, Junior Citizens of the Year Marisa Schatz and Joseph (Joey) Ravenna, Parade Program Essay Winner Alexandra Keyser and Program Cover Art Winner Jackson Blake Pihi.

Among the newer categories, the Association recognized the Laguna Art Museum as the 2018 Artists of the Year and the Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation and the Girls 10-, 12-, and 14-and under Junior Olympic Champions as Athletes of the Year.

Gloria Fickling and her late husband Forrest Fickling, better known as “Skip,” created a whole new genre of detective stories: Honey West, a female sleuth unlike any before, with lots to follow, in books and on television.

“She was a young, bright and self-assured blond with the body of Marilyn Monroe and the skills that usually outmatched men who underestimated her,” said Quilter.

Honey’s spunky personality was based on Fickling.

A nonagenarian, Fickling attends local events dressed to the nines and ready to dance.

Miller might be the prototype to be honored for giving of themselves in a significant way to the community. Literally.

“Her selfless and heroic donation of kidney to a dying man last year gained her the admiration of all Lagunans,” said Quilter.

It was not the first time Heidi had come to the aid of a dying friend. In 1991, she donated bone marrow to Terry Reisdorf, extending her life by 23 years.

Miller has lived in Laguna for 37 years and besides running two locally favored businesses, she has immersed herself in cultural and charitable organizations. She has served on the boards of the American Heart Association, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the City of Hope, the Laguna Playhouse, the Chamber of Commerce and Laguna Playhouse.

She also rescued the iconic World Newsstand, which had closed.

Ciampa, a World War II US Army veteran, was part of a small and unheralded group of quartermasters who were entrusted with the most sacred duty asked of a soldier: caring for the bodies of those who have died in combat.

He served on the front lines from D-Day to the end of the war in Europe and was awarded five battle stars, the Meritorious Unit Commendation Wreath and the French Unit Croix de Guerre. He also was awarded the Legion d’Honneur, France’s highest award for gallantry.

In 2006, Ciampa founded “Let Freedom Ring,” a non-profit foundation that makes documentaries to educate young people about the high price of liberty.

Laguna Beach High School faculty members choose the Junior Citizens of the Year, based on achievements in academics, leadership, athletics and community service.

They picked a couple of corkers this year. Schatz has been active in Girl Scouts for 12 years, played varsity basketball for three years and maintains 4.0-plus grade point average in advanced placement classes.

Ravenna is the president of the 2018 senior class and the National Honor Society; secretary general of the LBHS Model United Nations, winner of the Best Delegate Award to the International Model UN Conference, and was Laguna’s American Legion Post delegate to Boys State.

The theme of the 2018 parade is “Waves of Freedom,” taken to heart by winner Keyser, who read her essay to great applause as the event.

The order of parade participants is available by clicking here and more information, including the route map, is available at www.lagunabeachparade.org.