Catch the trolley or the City bus and you will be downtown in plenty of time for the Patriots Day Parade, which starts at 11 a.m. this Saturday March 3. Floats and marchers gather at the LBUSD parking lot on Park Ave.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Take the trolley to the Parade

The Neighborhood Transit Service will be operating on a regular Saturday schedule starting at 9:30 a.m. and the Coastal Routes will start early at 9 a.m. to get you to the parade.

For schedule and route information, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley.