A Note from the Publisher

By SHAENA STABLER

As you may have seen, we sent out our first-ever Stu News Laguna reader survey over the weekend to all of our email subscribers. A big thank you to each and every one of you that has taken the time to respond already (there have been so many of you!), providing us with valuable feedback on how we’re doing, what you enjoy most about Stu News, and how we might be able to improve in the future.

We have been overwhelmed by your responses, both in terms of the volume and overall love you have shared with us. Reading things like “It’s the best local news outlet in our city”, “I count on Stu News as my hometown local paper”, “You make me feel more a part of the community”, and “I NEVER miss an issue” make us feel really great about what we’re doing. We also appreciate knowing that 74 percent of you are spending 11 minutes or more reading each issue of Stu News, with many of you responding “an hour or more” too!

Also valuable were a few suggestions on what we can do to improve in the future. We want you to know that we are listening, and will endeavor to become a better version of ourselves every issue that we publish.

As a result, you will see certain news items and columns moving spots, and also an increased coverage of our schools moving forward. Nothing major, really, just a few tweaks here and there.

Thank you, Laguna, for entrusting us as your local news source. We feel so lucky to wake up every morning and get to do what we do in a town we love so much.