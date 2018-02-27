Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

February 27, 2018

Local ocean temps at normal levels for this time of year – which means cold – just in time for lifeguard tryouts

Local ocean temps are chillier than they’ve been in three years and are now at normal levels for late February at 55-57, just in time for Laguna Beach Lifeguard tryouts. One year it was 51-53 that weekend. I think it was 1989. There have been a bunch of tryouts with the water at least down there at 55. It’s called going in the water as a man and leaving the water as a little boy.

March is knocking at the door and it’s about the last month with normally some decent rainfall averaging around 2.5 inches. Our wettest Marches have been 10.40 inches in 1983, 9.66 in 1938, 8.02 in 1978, and 7.12 in 1992. There have been two rainless Marches, 1959 and 1997. March’s normal hi-lo air temp is 68-47 with our hottest March day in 1988 with a high of 92. Our coldest March night was 33 in 1976.

Our normal ocean temp for March is around 56, 57 with our coldest March ocean temp of 50 in 1949 and 1989. Our warmest March ocean temp was 66 in 1997 and in 2014. Then we have Daylight Savings beginning on Sunday, March 11.

Well, folks, the surf is still tiny for the most part with only a smattering of 2-3 ft. short interval NW wind swells. I guess it’s time to begin turning our attention to the Southern Hemisphere swell source. There was a big one in late February of 2014 which lit up the outer reefs at Brooks Street. Southern Hemisphere swells can hit Laguna in any month of the year but their greatest frequency is roughly April - October or so.

Hopefully the upcoming south swell season will produce so we can write off the flattest winter on record. Last summer wasn’t a banner season at all with only a few pulses from down there. The storms were aplenty but they just didn’t move in the right direction. Same deal with our local Baja swells. There was no shortage of tropical systems down there but they, too moved in an unfavorable direction heading straight to the west and out to sea. The La Nina event is the prime suspect or perp for not cooperating. Hoping for better luck this time around.

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!