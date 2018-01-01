Annual LB Taste of the Nation Culinary Event for Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry on May 20 at Montage

On Sunday, May 20, from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m., Montage Laguna Beach will host

the 11th Annual Taste of the Nation Culinary Event to benefit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry program.

The annual Laguna Beach Taste of the Nation culinary experience is an event where food lovers enjoy scrumptious bite-sized fare prepared by some of California’s top chefs along with fine wines, craft cocktails, and delectable desserts at a venue overlooking the Pacific at Montage Laguna Beach. There will be a live auction conducted by Dan Dotson of A&E’s Storage Wars. Following the main event, guests will enjoy one-of-a-kind wine tastings, a champagne toast, a parting gift, and mingling with celebrity chefs.

Participating chefs include host chefs Craig Strong and Lee Smith of Studio; Chef Brian Huskey of Tackle Box; local grub shack; Chef Eric Samaniego of Michael’s on Naples Ristorante; entrepreneurial gastronomist Chef Marcel Vigneron, owner of Wolf and Beefsteak; and Chef Bryant Taylor of Chianina Steakhouse.

Cocktails will be provided by Corey Happeny, BarJedi.

Participating wineries include ZD Wines, Serrano Wines, and Distinguished Vineyards & Wine Partners.

Sponsors include Citi, Sysco, OpenTable, Food Network, Montage, The Duchess on Cambridge, Epstein Becker & Green, Southern California Gas Company, Aqua Panna/S Pellegrino, Orange Coast Magazine, McMonigle Group, BJ’s Restaurants Foundation, Distinguished Vineyards & Wine Partners.

Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry program was established to end childhood hunger in the US by ensuring kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, and to teach families the skills of shopping and cooking on a budget. To date, No Kid Hungry and its partners have provided more than 500 million meals.

Ticket Levels: $250 per person for general admission from 3 to 7:30 p.m.; $275 for VIP admission from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Montage Laguna Beach is located at 30801 Coast Hwy.

For additional information, visit events.nokidhungry.org/events/laguna-beachs-taste-nation.