Conservancy to hear conservation plan proposed by Pacific Marine Mammal Center

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The highly visible Pacific Marine Mammal Center is a Laguna Canyon landmark, anything going on there is of interest to members of the Laguna Canyon Conservancy. .

They will certainly be interested in what center Director Keith Matassa and Board Chairman Jeff Meberg have to say about plans for a project that will save water as well as ailing sea mammals. Matassa and Meberg will be the guest speakers at the conservancy’s dinner on Monday at Tivoli Too.

“We are trying to get all our ducks in a row,” said Matassa said on Wednesday. “This is upwards of a $2 million project. That’s how much we believe in it and in the importance of conserving resources.”

The proposed project will cut water usage at the center to a virtual trickle compared to the current average of 15,000 gallons per day. That adds up to a little shy of five million gallons a year. Sewer discharge would also be reduced and that is worth hearing about.

Unanimously approved by the council in January, the concept includes a new water treatment system that would save 90 percent of the current usage, according to Matassa.

Click on photo for a larger image

Recovering sea lions enjoy their private pool

As proposed to the council, the project includes construction of a 2,000 square-foot concrete pad to support the installation of an ozone building.

“The building is where the machines that clean and treat the water are stored,” explained center public information officer Krysta Higuchi. “The machines can’t be exposed to the elements.”

Sand filters and recovery tanks are also part of the project. The proposal meets the requirements of providing filtered, temperature controlled, ozonated and/or chlorinated fresh water, according to the city staff evaluation of the concept.

The proposal also includes concrete hardscaping, a walkway behind the facility, a 5,000-gallon isolation tank, storm water conveyance features, deck and walkway drains and a retaining wall. A fence would have to be moved 10 feet into the gravel lot at the north end of one of the two lots on which the facility sits.

At the Council hearing, Canyon Alliance of Neighborhood Defense Organization President Penny Milne expressed her concern about the aesthetics of the project. She said the design should be as “naturalized” as much as possible, due to the project’s proximity to Laguna Canyon Creek.

“To me, water filtration is beautiful, but we will make it as unobtrusive as possible,” said Matassa.

All costs associated with building, installing and maintaining the system, related improvements and fence relocation would be borne by the center. However, the improvements become the property of the city, which owns both 20612 and 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Assistant City Manager Krista Johnson said at the hearing.

The center is moving ahead with the project.

Click on photo for a larger image

Visiting hours are clearly demarcated

“We are working on a conditional use permit,” Matassa said. “The engineering study is complete and the geo-tech study was completed this week.”

The time has come for the public to learn more about the project, Matassa said. He will be available to speak to other groups if requested.

Those who want to hear what he has to say on Monday, have only until tomorrow to make the required reservations for the dinner meeting. Call Max Brown at (949) 235-8277 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

And why should we care?

For about a half century, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach has rescued seals and sea lions, tended their wounds, cured their illnesses and celebrated the return of healthy patients to the ocean.

And it all started with one beached sea lion in 1971.

A little girl saw a sea lion on the beach and approached lifeguard Jim Stauffer.

Stauffer hauled the sea lion to a vet for treatment and ended up nursing it back to health.

It became habitual for other lifeguards to contact Stauffer when a marine mammal fetched up on a beach. Lifeguard John Cunningham began assisting Stauffer. Laguna Canyon Animal Hospital veterinarian Rose Ekeberg provided medicine and medical advice, as well as housing some of the animals at her clinic, according to the center’s published history.

That trio became known as the Friends of the Sea Lions. They organized the very first shelter for marine animals in California in 1971, a year before the passage of the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972.

The Department of Fish and Game issued the first permit of its kind that allowed Stauffer to keep ailing animals in his home pool.

Click on photo for a larger image

Pacific Marine Mammal Center, a familiar sight in the Canyon

When the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals moved out of the city-owned barn on Laguna Cyn Road in 1976, Stauffer and Cunningham moved in.

The renovated barn still serves as the hub of the center’s rehabilitation program. It is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Admission is free.

Center activities and programs are funded by grants, donations, and proceeds from the annual gala. Swing for the Sea Lions golf tournament is set for March 26 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club.

For more information contact John Kinney at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Higuchi at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

