Living and Loving Together: Presentation at UUC celebrates partnership of Charles and Emma Darwin

In 1839, scientist Charles Darwin, an agnostic Unitarian, married Emma Wedgwood, an educated and devout Christian Unitarian. Despite their religious differences, their marriage grew into an ongoing discussion, collaboration, and a deep love; their union produced ten children.

Finches with different beaks, adapted for different environments, support the theory of evolution – the survival of the best-adapted, aka the fittest

Join Rayna Hamre at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach on Sunday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m., for a look into this unusual, but happy and fruitful marriage. Charles and Emma Darwin have sent us a message through time about hope, joy, living and loving together, and learning from our differences as Unitarian Universalists.

Rayna Hamre is a candidate for the Unitarian Universalist ministry and is a student at Meadville Lombard Theological School. She is a former Unitarian Universalist Director of Religious Education, teacher, and manager; she currently serves as the Intern Minister at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Anaheim. She and her husband Stephen live in Orange County and are long-time Unitarian Universalists.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is located at

429 Cypress Drive. Call 949-497-4568 for more information.