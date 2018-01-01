Print | Email

Lori Savit, Laguna Beach resident, and her horse, Atticus, named Equestrian Reserve Champions

Laguna Beach resident Lori Savit and her horse Atticus have been named 2017 Second Level Reserve Champions by the San Juan Capistrano Chapter of the California Dressage Society. Atticus and Lori train with United States Dressage Federation Gold Medalist Wilma Blakely at Sycamore Trails Stable.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Lia Segerblom

From left: Atticus, Lori Savit, and groom Debbie Wiliams

Dressage is an equestrian sport featured in the Olympics. The International Equestrian Federation defines dressage as “the highest expression of horse training…considered the most artistic of the equestrian sports and can be traced as far back as ancient Greece.”  

 Lori is also the founder of Laguna Beach Horse Lovers and is available to answer any questions LB residents might have about local opportunities to train, ride or watch equestrian events.  

Lori may be contacted at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillespie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2018 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.