Lori Savit, Laguna Beach resident, and her horse, Atticus, named Equestrian Reserve Champions

Laguna Beach resident Lori Savit and her horse Atticus have been named 2017 Second Level Reserve Champions by the San Juan Capistrano Chapter of the California Dressage Society. Atticus and Lori train with United States Dressage Federation Gold Medalist Wilma Blakely at Sycamore Trails Stable.

Photo by Lia Segerblom

From left: Atticus, Lori Savit, and groom Debbie Wiliams

Dressage is an equestrian sport featured in the Olympics. The International Equestrian Federation defines dressage as “the highest expression of horse training…considered the most artistic of the equestrian sports and can be traced as far back as ancient Greece.”

Lori is also the founder of Laguna Beach Horse Lovers and is available to answer any questions LB residents might have about local opportunities to train, ride or watch equestrian events.

Lori may be contacted at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .