Tough, talented Pateadores Girls soccer team wins three major tournaments including Cal S State Cup

The Laguna Beach Pateadores Girls 2005 soccer team’s season ended with a great victory as the girls won the 2018 Cal South State Cup Governor’s Youngers Division (U13) – 40th anniversary edition – after competing with 116 teams.

This talented team also secured a championship win at the Orange County Tournament of Champions in December 2017, and a League Championship after winning their division during the regular fall season, advancing from Flight 3 to Flight 2 for the 2018 fall season.

“The Laguna Beach Chapter of the Pateadores has had an incredible run in the last six months, with these three big achievements to their credit,” said Chris Boyd, Dad, Cheerleader & Team Manager. “For a team that is roughly a year and a half old, this is a big deal.”

In the three weeks of the Cal South State Cup Tournament, the Pateadores team put together the following record: Tournament record, three weekends, nine games, one Championship: Bracket B, 2 wins (6-1, 6-0), one loss (1-3); Round of 64 win (2-1); Round of 32 win (2-0); Round of 16 (1-0); Quarter-Finals 2-2 tie at the end of regulation and two OT’s, won on PK’s 5-4; Semi-Finals, 1-1 tie at the end of regulation and two OT’s, won on PK’s 4-2; Final Champion with a 1-0 win over the Westside Breakers Girls 2005.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Miles Riehle

The Cup was well-earned by the girls

“What sets this team apart is incredible emotional strength, mental and physical toughness, drive, spirit, work ethic, outstanding coaching, and a wonderful support network of family and friends,” Boyd said.

These players rose through the ranks of the Laguna Beach’s AYSO Program, Region 86, and were all selected and invited to play for the Club due to their skill, drive and potential.

“Each girl brings something different to the field, and they make up something very special,” Boyd and Dad & team director Mike Thomas agree.

This team is entirely comprised of Laguna Beach girls.

The team is coached by Earl Alexander and Enich Harris (Dad), both of whom come to the Pateadores with extensive and deep experience in the game.

“The team really couldn’t have done this without Earl and Enich’s leadership, ability to teach the required skills, impart field awareness and knowledge of the game, and support the girls,” said Boyd and Thomas. “The parents, families and friends have also been integral in this team’s success.

“They regularly traveled from Laguna to support the girls at every game and tournament no matter how far the drive, or inclement the weather – a wonderful group people that provide a source of positive role modeling and encouraging reinforcement from the sidelines.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Top row (L–R): Coach Enich Harris, Mara Williams, Molly Riehle, Lindsay Martin, Lauren Martin, Julie Van Der Baan, Julianna Franconi-Krychma, Sydney Ford, Coach Earl Alexander

Bottom Row (L-R): Natalie Boyd, Lola Harris, Alice Mitsuka, Lauren Gardilcic (LG), Macy Draper, Po Andringa, Brooke Shaw, Cadence Peery

Not shown, but there in spirit, Grace Gilchrist

The Laguna Beach Chapter of the Pateadores was established in Summer 2016 by Mike and Andy Thomas. Both are professional coaches and Mike is a teacher at Anneliese’s Schools in the Canyon. Mike and Andy serve as the Directors of this Chapter, and are the genesis of this program in Laguna Beach.

Go to www.pateadores.org or www.facebook.com/PateadoresLaguna for more information.

The Pateodores Club was established in 1989 by Robert (Bob) M. O’Leary, who served as the original Director and Head Coach. This non-profit, 501(c)(3) program focuses on player development, positive role modeling, and exposure to National Championship caliber teams as well as collegiate and professional opportunities. The Chapters mainly reside within Orange County and the Club has ties to AS Roma, a top tier professional football club based in Rome, Italy.

Pateadores is a Spanish slang term for “kickers.”

Cal South State Soccer Association is a 501c(3) California public benefit corporation and is the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, the United States Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association.

The organization, with a service area that extends from San Luis Obispo to San Diego, provides rewarding recreational and competitive opportunities for players of all ages, genders and skill levels.