Print | Email

Open mic night at BC Space: Enjoy the work of Third Street Writers and read your own writing

Third Street Writers of Laguna Beach present “Open Mic” on Thursday, March 8, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the BC Space Gallery, 235 Forest Ave.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

BC Space Gallery can be hard to find

This event is open to the public and all are invited to attend; readings should be limited to three minutes so that everyone has an opportunity to participate. 

Refreshments will be served. 

For more details contact www.thirdstreetwriters.org.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillespie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2018 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.