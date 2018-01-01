Open mic night at BC Space: Enjoy the work of Third Street Writers and read your own writing

Third Street Writers of Laguna Beach present “Open Mic” on Thursday, March 8, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the BC Space Gallery, 235 Forest Ave.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

BC Space Gallery can be hard to find

This event is open to the public and all are invited to attend; readings should be limited to three minutes so that everyone has an opportunity to participate.

Refreshments will be served.

For more details contact www.thirdstreetwriters.org.