Open mic night at BC Space: Enjoy the work of Third Street Writers and read your own writing
Third Street Writers of Laguna Beach present “Open Mic” on Thursday, March 8, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the BC Space Gallery, 235 Forest Ave.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
BC Space Gallery can be hard to find
This event is open to the public and all are invited to attend; readings should be limited to three minutes so that everyone has an opportunity to participate.
Refreshments will be served.
For more details contact www.thirdstreetwriters.org.