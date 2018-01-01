Laguna Laughter Club celebrates 12th anniversary and welcomes forty-thousandth laugher

While celebrating their 12th anniversary on Sunday, Dec 12, at the northern end of Main Beach, members of the Laguna Laughter Club honored Claire Powell, the 40,000th person to laugh on the beach since the club began in June, 2005. Claire (from San Jose), received celebratory cheers and comical gifts.

According to Mrs. Powell, in 2005, her father-in-law threw a newspaper with an article about Laughter Yoga at her, saying: “You do yoga. Check this out.” Claire signed up for the Laughter Yoga training which was offered the next weekend by Jeffrey Briar.

The Laguna Laughter Club was founded by LB resident Briar in June, 2005. Briar had just been trained and certified to run Laughter Yoga sessions by Dr and Mrs Madan Kataria, the creators of Laughter Yoga.

The health benefits of laughter are said to include improvement to the cardiovascular and immune systems, and relieving stress, anxiety and depression.

As an advocate of Laughter Yoga, Briar has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dancing with the Stars, and the CNN-TV Special Happiness and Your Health with Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Gang celebrating, Claire Powell (fifth from left), Jeffrey Briar, (sixth from left)

Claire said “The idea seemed strange. And the first time I did laughter exercises, I thought to myself: What a bunch of blithering idiots! Yet the way it made me feel afterward... Laguna Laughter Club has been an awesome, life-changing experience for me. The love, acceptance, positive energy and friendships that I have gained from attending have contributed greatly to my physical, emotional, mental and spiritual health.

“I have been on the beach laughing with my new baby strapped to my chest, with more than 50 people and various reporters and camera crews, when there is just myself and one other leader; on Christmas Day and other holidays, and on occasions happy and sad, such as illnesses/deaths and struggles with loved ones; up in the gazebo when it is raining, on the lawn by the lifeguard station when there was no beach - just water all the way up to the boardwalk; and when all the sand had washed out to sea and the beach looked like the surface of the moon.

“I specifically enjoy the hugs after we finish laughing on the beach, eating breakfast together, and dancing playfully at the Sawdust Festival.”

Members whooping it up on Main Beach

After completing her Laughter Yoga training in 2005, Claire founded the San Jose Laughter Club, which meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Northside Community Center downtown. Claire’s son Billy was the youngest person to attend Laguna Laughter Club (he was seven weeks old at the time). Billy, now age 10 years, she says, was birthed with the help of laughter.

“Laughter Club has an immense positive effect on the community and the world. Just being there every day gives hope,” says Claire. “What [they] are doing on the beach is more powerful at spreading light than anything I can think of.”

The Laguna Laughter Club meets seven days per week; from Sun through Fri at 8 a.m., and on Sat at 10 a.m. All meetings are held on the sand at the northernmost end of Main Beach, below the gazebo of Heisler Park (tide permitting),375 West Cliff Dr.

The gatherings are free of charge, and everyone is welcome. For more info call (949) 376-1939, send email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit their website at www.JoyfulB.com.

For more information on the San Jose Club, go to www.SanJoseLaughterClub.org.