Laguna Beach Interscholastic MTB clinches four podiums at season’s first race: Preparation pays off

Only in their fourth season of racing, Laguna Beach Interscholastic Mountain Bike Team made their strongest showing yet in the SoCal division of NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association). Out of 885 middle and high school mountain bike racers, Laguna Beach’s own 13 student athletes clinched four podiums, including three first place finishes.

The results are as follows: Brandon Thede (Freshman Boys), First place; Morgan Zevnik (7th/8th Grade Girls), First place; Brady White (7th/8th Grade Boys), First place; Dylan Zevnik (6th Grade Boys), Second place; Dylan White – (Sophomore Boys), top 15 finish; Tasha Zentil (Freshman Girls), top 15 finish.





Due to wind factor at Lake Perris, riders stay tucked in behind other riders

Thurston Middle School’s brother and sister duo Dylan and Morgan Zevnik placed second and first, respectively in their divisions. Mom Sharon Zevnik was breathless keeping up with her kids on the 7.6-mile racecourse, “I got nervous when Morgan lost her lead on the first lap by going off course. I couldn’t believe my eyes when she managed to regain her lead one-by-one and take the win!” she says.

Dylan Zevnik finished his first race ever on the podium. “Once he got on the starting line, he rode as hard as he could for a second-place finish,” Zevnik continued.





Morgan Zevnik, First Place, 7th and 8th grade girls

Brandon Thede crossed the line first in the freshman field of 37 riders. “The whole race was just about conserving energy. Riding the course a day early really helped me figure out the best lines through the sands, and starting a bit farther back came to be an advantage, since I was able to use other riders to block the strong winds, which allowed me to sprint for the win at the end,” said Thede.

Coach Larissa Connors pointed out that, “Team riders applied the drafting tactics we practiced this winter to use the wind to their advantage. They also crushed the paved climb thanks to weeks of hard work doing hill repeats. Lots of sand on the course also played to Laguna’s advantage as we often encounter sand when riding in Aliso, so the riders had no problem finding good lines and navigating the deep sand.”





Brandon Thede, #304, took First Place for Freshman Boys

With four more races scheduled, the 2018 season looks promising for Laguna Beach. Laguna boasts world class mountain biking trails and pro rider, Larissa Connors, and former MTB pro, Mike Lee, as the team coaches. This combination makes our city the perfect breeding ground for future MTB riders to learn not only how to race, but also how to lead in trail stewardship and nature conservancy.

The next race will be at Vail Lake in Temecula. The course there has much more single-track and some technical, steep descents. The team will continue short, hard climbing efforts to prepare.





Tasha Zentil negotiating the turn from the beach to the finish chute

The trails at Vail are more suited to the strengths of the team than Perris, so it will be exciting to see how the athletes use their technical skills to their advantage.

The Laguna Beach Interscholastic MTB Team is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating in Laguna Beach and welcomes all students grades 6-12 from our community to ride with the team. Local support comes from Laguna Cyclery, The Well Personal Fitness Studio, Sea View Orthopedic Medical Group, Race Tech Suspension, and Fix Manufacturing.

For more team and sponsorship information, visit www.lagunabeachmtb.org.

To learn more about NICA, go to www.socaldirt.org.