Governor Jerry Brown appoints Kimberley Knill to a judgeship in the OC Superior Court

Kimberly A Knill, known for her extensive community service in Laguna Beach, has been appointed to a judgeship in the Orange County Superior Court by Governor Jerry Brown.

“This is a major career move for me, as you might imagine,” Knill told Stu News. “It is a lifelong achievement. I have been practicing law for 29 years!”

Knill has served as a senior appellate attorney at the Fourth District Court of Appeal since 2016. She was a research attorney at the Orange County Superior Court from 2014 to 2016, a writing instructor at Whittier Law School from 1997 to 1998, and a sole practitioner from 1994 to 2014.

Submitted photo

Kimberley Knill

Also, Knill was an associate at McDermott, Will and Emery from 1988 to 1994. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Pepperdine University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arizona. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mary F. Schulte.

Knill has comprehensive experience in all aspects of civil and business litigation.

She’s well known on the Laguna scene, having served for more than a decade as trustee/board member for the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit that administers the awarding of college scholarships to LBHS graduates. Knill was also vice president of the LB PTA Council, president of LBHS PTA, president of the TOW Elementary School PTA, and served on the LBUSD Curriculum Council.

Knill has also volunteered for Church by the Sea, providing bookkeeping consultation services.

Her three children have all attended Laguna Beach schools from kindergarten on.

Last year, Knill’s son Bruce Knill became the first LBHS graduate to achieve an appointment to West Point Academy for more than 30 years.