Save some green this St. Patrick’s Day with tickets to the Pageant of the Masters, on sale until March 17

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and in celebration, the Pageant of the Masters is offering a limited time ticket sale to the 2018 production “Under the Sun,” running July 7 – Sept 1. Tickets for $17 are available for Director’s Tier Side seating, which is up to a $30 value. Patrons can order online or by phone with promo code GOLD17. This special offer applies to Sun through Fri performances and ends March 17.

“The Pageant of the Masters can be an affordable night out with friends and family,” said Festival of Arts Marketing and Public Relations Manager Sharbie Higuchi. “Order early for the best availability and save some green!”

In the early years of the 20th century, a new generation of impressionists and plein air painters set up their easels outdoors and reveled in the natural beauty to be found as far as the eye could see. In the 2018 Pageant of the Masters, “Under the Sun,” theatrical magic, live music and light-hearted storytelling will honor Laguna’s own and other artistic pioneers from around the world who left their studios in search of new inspiration.

Pageant of the Masters, Under the Sun, Gardenwall

Celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2018, the Pageant of the Masters is arguably one of the most unique productions in the entire world. Audiences are amazed and enchanted by ninety minutes of tableaux vivants (“living pictures”), incredibly faithful re-creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces.

The Pageant runs from July 7 – Sept 1 with performances nightly at 8:30 p.m.

Advance Tickets are $15 - $240, and a Pageant ticket also acts a season pass to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show.

Irvine Bowl at the Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For information & tickets, call (800) 487-3378or go to www.PageantTickets.com.