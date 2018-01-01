Patriots Day Parade - 92 groups to vie for honors

By BARBARA DIAMOND

If it’s the first Saturday in March, it’s Patriots Day in Laguna Beach, celebrated annually with a parade.

Organizers joke that half the town will be in the parade – the other half will line the parade route.

The first parade was held in 1967, organized by Emily Ross, a member of the Patience Wright Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, assisted by Laguna Beach Exchange Club President Toy Marcom Jr.

Ross had the notion that a parade would instill in Laguna’s young people a love country and respect for the flag.

Walter and Cordelia Knott of Knott’s Berry Farm were the grand marshals of the 1967 parade.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Gulino

Last year’s Little League in the Parade

The 2018 parade theme is “Waves of Freedom,” according to the parade website. It honors the ocean waves that are part of every Laguna’s life and the flag that waves over Monument Point in Heisler Park.

Long-time resident Glori(a) Fickling will serve as grand marshal this year. World War II veteran George Ciampa is the Honored Patriot of the Year. Laguna Beach business woman Heidi Miller, fast becoming an icon, was selected by the parade committee as the Citizen of the Year, honored for her donation of one of her kidneys to a friend and her contributions to the community.

Also honored

Laguna Beach Art Museum, Artist of the Year

Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation 10-12-14-under Girls Junior Olympic Champs, Athlete of the Year

Joseph (Joey) Ravenna and Marisa Schatz, 2018 Junior Citizens of the year

Alexandra Keyser, 2018 Essay Contest Winner

Jackson Blake Pihl, 2018 Parade Program-Cover Artist

Parade route

A total of 92 entrants will march or ride down Park Avenue, take a sharp right onto Glenneyre Street and another right onto Forest Avenue, past the reviewing stand and judges in front of City Hall.

Streets near and along the parade route will be closed, starting at 10 a.m. and reopening when the parade ends, targeted for 10 a.m.

The Farmers’ Market will be closed that day and will return on Saturday, March 10.

Free parking will be available in the lots next to City Hall, according to parade organizers.

For schedule and route information, please visit: www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley.

For more information about the parade, visit www.lagunabeachparade.org

For the order of the floats in the Parade, click here.