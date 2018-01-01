“Art For Dogs” Charity Art Auction and Fundraiser at Forest & Ocean Gallery on Sat, March 3

On Sat, March 3, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Forest & Ocean Gallery will be the site of an exciting event, “Art For Dogs,” featuring original works and prints by very modern artists. Art For Dogs is a charity street art auction with all funds raised benefiting The Little Red Dog Rescue of Orange County.

The Street Art community has embraced The Little Red Dog’s Event with donated artworks by Banksy, Shepard Fairey (OBEY), Irony & Boe, SEEN, Icy & Sot x Sonni, Morley, G$ and many others. Fantastic art being auctioned for a great cause.

The Little Red Dog Rescue of OC rescues dogs from high kill shelters and finds them loving homes. Their motto is, “We are on a mission from dog.”

And that mission is, “The Little Red Dog fights for all the dogs, red, blue, tan, white, brown, black and all colors in between. We do not discriminate against any breed; that’s because we are a real rescue, and we will help as many animals as we can. Our primary goal is to get them into loving homes.”

The event will feature a collection of original pieces, limited edition prints, and giclées from some of the finest alternative modern artists alive. Street Art has emerged as the new modern art, with six figure auction results occurring regularly through the largest auction houses worldwide. This new pop art is the purest form of artist’s expression. The pieces are not made for commercial purposes, social appeal or profit. The outlaws who create this art risk criminal prosecution to give their art away.

RSVP is highly recommended. Attendees receive an awesome VIP swag bag, packed full of items for two-legged and four-legged friends, with a $25 donation.

Forest and Ocean Gallery is located at 480 Ocean Ave, 949-371-3313.

For more information on The Little Red Dog or to RSVP to the event, go to www.thelittlereddog.com.