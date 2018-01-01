City Manager’s Updates

Laguna Beach Little League Opening Day - Festivities are scheduled at Riddle Field on Friday, March 2, from 5 – 8 p.m., for Laguna Beach Little League Opening Day, weather permitting. Questions, please call Alexis Braun, Senior Recreation Supervisor at (949) 497-0762.

Patriots Day Parade will go on, rain or shine - This year’s Patriots Day Parade is scheduled to take place on Sat, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Road closures near and along the parade route will begin downtown at 10 a.m. To help with traffic the City’s Weekend Trolley Service will begin at 9 a.m. The Farmers’ Market will be closed that day, and will return on Sat, March 10. We plan to hold the 2018 Patriots Day Parade even if it is lightly raining or the ground is wet. We will cancel it only if we have a safety concern. If we do cancel it, the notice of cancelation will be posted on the City’s website at www.lagunbeachcity.net.

Friday Flicks - Friday Flicks continues this Friday, March 2, at the Forum Theatre, 650 Laguna Canyon Road featuring The Whole Gritty City, Unrated, 89 mins. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Screening starts at 7 p.m. This event is funded by Laguna Beach residents Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima.

479 Ocean Avenue Termite Treatment - Starting at 4 p.m. on Sat, March 3, 479 Ocean Avenue, currently under renovation, is scheduled for tenting and termite treatment. The two adjoining buildings, Peter Blake Art Gallery and the Laguna Beach Animal Hospital, must be tented and treated as well due to shared common walls. The tents will be removed by 9 a.m. on March 5 so the businesses can resume operation.

City Council Review of Draft Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Ordinance - The Laguna Beach City Council will review Planning Commission and staff recommendations for a draft ordinance amendment to Chapter 25.17 of the Laguna Beach Municipal Code and an amendment to the City’s Local Coastal Program relating to Accessory Dwelling Units, also referred to as the Second Residential Unit Ordinance.

The City Council meeting will be held on Tues, March 6, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 505 Forest Avenue. To view a copy of the staff report for this item, please refer to the agenda posted on the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net.

Arbor Day Celebration on Wed, March 7 - The City’s First Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Planting Ceremony will be held at Jahraus Park on Wed, March 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. To kick off the event, the City Council at its February 27 meeting proclaimed March 7 to 14 of each year as Arbor Week in Laguna Beach to coincide with the annual State and California recognition of California Arbor Week.

This fun event for families will feature activities and crafts for kids, live music, tree experts, community groups and garden clubs, and giveaways. This will be a fun educational event for the whole family!

Downtown Concrete Repairs - Beginning on March 5, a City contractor will be performing sidewalk repairs by slant cutting at 63 locations in the downtown area. Slant cutting leaves a more aesthetically pleasing finished surface when compared to abrasive grinding. The work is expected to be completed in four to five business days.

For more information, please contact Maintenance Supervisor, Wayne Chintala at 949-464-6637.

South Coast Highway Lane Closure - Between 10 p.m. on March 7 and 5 a.m. on March 8, the Laguna Beach County Water District will have one northbound lane of South Coast Highway closed, between Bluebird Canyon Drive and Oak Street, for transmission valve maintenance. For more information, contact Lisa Dunbar at 949-464-3119.

Poet Laureate’s Showcase - The public is invited to attend a Poet Laureate Showcase featuring literary artists Francesca Bell, Victoria Patterson and Kate Buckley on Thurs, March 8, at the LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Avenue at 7 p.m. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Art That’s Small at City Hall - Delivery date for Art That’s Small at City Hall is Sat, March 10, at City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue between 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Please contact Mike McGregor, Arts Program Coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. View the guidelines at www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art/.

Free Compost Giveaway on Sat, March 10 - The annual compost giveaway event will be held on Sat, March 10, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the City Maintenance Facilities parking lot, located at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road. Free compost will be available in appreciation of the recycling efforts by Laguna Beach residents. This is a self-service event. Please visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling for more information.