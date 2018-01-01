Plume of dark smoke scares residents who remember the 1993 fires, but structure fire is soon contained

The winds weren’t blowing – in fact, the conditions were clear and calm – but many Lagunans who remember the 1993 fires were naturally concerned to see a large plume of black smoke rising from Arch Beach Heights late afternoon on Tuesday, Feb 27.

Photo by Mark Madison

Plume of dark smoke rises over Laguna

The structure fire, which started in the garage of a two-story house at 854 Quivera Street, was fortunately soon contained, though the first floor of the home was badly damaged, interim Fire Chief Tom Christopher later said.

John Bedell, who lives on La Mirada in Arch Beach Heights, describes what he saw and experienced.

“I was at home and my buddy Michael Irving called me up and asked me if I was home. He said ‘something’s on fire in Arch Beach Heights behind our house, I think it’s a car or a house,’” Bedell said.

“I stepped out on my deck, and the fire engines went flying past us. So I told my daughter, let’s go check this out…there were so many people already there who had walked from their houses, maybe 50 – 60 people watching the firefighters, including lots of kids.”

Photos by Cyrus Polk

Before and after: An up-close view of Tuesday’s fire and Laguna Beach Fire’s awesome efforts to put it out

Bedell said the firefighters started by directing their efforts toward the neighboring home first, presumably to stop the fire spreading. Then they turned their attention to the house on fire.

“They saved that baby [the neighboring house], it just scorched the deck a little bit,” Bedell said. “And they put the fire out super quickly, in like 10 minutes. And they just blasted it. The owner was there, he was standing right there next to the firefighter. [We heard] he was inside the house and he smelled smoke in the garage.”

Unfortunately the house next door did suffer some damage from radiant heat and smoke, interim Fire Chief Tom Christopher said.

But, fortunately, no one was injured in the 5:30 p.m. fire. And thanks to the swift actions of the firefighters, the flames did not spread.