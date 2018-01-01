Boys’ Tennis tried hard, but didn’t pull off a win against Aliso Niguel for Coach Rick’s birthday

When they faced Aliso Niguel on Thurs, the boys’ tennis team did its best to bring home a win for Coach Rick Conkey’s birthday, but instead varsity was two matches short of a tie. Mason Lebby won two of his singles matches, 6-2, 6-0. Sam Reynolds won his match, 6-0.

Coach Rick celebrates his birthday with his team. Pictured back to front.

(l to r) Back: Assistant Coach Tim, JV Coach Nic Radisay, Sam Reynolds, Scott Yoder, Julius Heide, Matt Duong, Middle: Rick Conkey, Blake Hawkins, Mason Lebby, Taylor Tran, Andrew Duong,

Front: Warren Ingersoll

Matt Berk and Andrew Duong won their exciting doubles match, 6-4. Mohammed Berri and Kyle Herkins won their doubles match, and Andrew Johnson and Blake Hawkins won a singles match each. Unfortunately, the other matches were losses.

Mason Lebby gives his singles opponent some heat

JV won just two matches at home, but had some very exciting nail-biters. The two singles match wins were Mathew Duong and Warren Ingersoll.

Next week, the boys have three more pre-season matches: Mission Viejo, Mater Dei, and Trabuco Hills.