In which I mingle with sea stars and jazz stars under the night stars in support of future stars

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Photos by Scott Brashier

Most fundraising events don’t offer their guests the opportunity to stroke a sea star in its (almost) natural environment – but hey, that’s just one of several perks that comes with attending the Ocean Institute’s Annual Jazz Festival each year. Upon arriving, I was delighted to be able to pat one of the five arms of a particularly fetching pink-and-white specimen clinging to the side of its tank.

Click on photo for a larger image

How often do you get to stroke a sea star at a fundraiser?

Astoundingly, sea stars have eyes at the ends of their arms, which reminded me of some of the creatures in the movie Pan’s Labyrinth. Nature, of course, is more inventive than writer and director Guillermo del Toro. (Who on Sunday night won a Best Picture Oscar for The Shape of Water adding a nice touch to my sea-themed weekend.)

Having admired several sea creatures, I then ate quite a few.

They proved not only lovely to look at, but also delicious: I loved the Tajin battered shrimp from Canyon Catering; shrimp ceviche from Ricardo’s Place; and albacore poke from Waterman’s Harbor.

Their sacrifice was not in vain.

The event supports the mission of the Ocean Institute and directly helps fund their signature program, Adopt-A-Class.

Click on photo for a larger image

A large shoal of attendees made sure to bid at the silent auction

“Nearly 12,000 underserved students throughout Southern California will enroll in an Adopt-A-Class this year, and you will have eliminated their financial barrier to discover and explore the ocean with our professional, dedicated educators and a proven curriculum designed to make a lasting impact on every student,” executive director Dan Pingaro wrote to patrons and friends in the program.

I must also mention the delicious contributions of Laguna Beach restaurants to this event, another great reason to attend the Jazz Festival.

Is The Ranch now raising cattle?

The Ranch at Laguna Beach’s Harvest served beer braised short ribs, thyme and rosemary polenta and marscapone foam. The ribs were so fresh and tasty, I wondered for a moment whether The Ranch had started farming cattle in a nod to their name, but realized this could not be the case, if only because cows grazing on a golf course could never offer the same appeal as the delicate deer that now dot its greens.

Nirvana Grille offered chicken wontons with a chipotle cream sauce and micro arugula salad, as well as goat cheese maple ice cream with shortbread cookie. Both dishes were heavenly: Nirvana really stepped up to the plate, as it were.

Click on photo for a larger image

The sacrifices of the shrimp, albacore and tuna were not in vain

Then, after a live auction, it was time for the jazz stars, Jeffrey Osborne, Paul Brown and Michael Paulo to take the stage.

I don’t know much about jazz, my knowledge is not nuanced – but I know this: their performances were sublime. The audience clapped as they do in jazz performances, appreciating the inventiveness, the creativity, the passion of the players.

What a night – satisfying to all the senses from the moment of arrival: touch, taste, sight, smell and, of course, hearing.

I had to pity the sea stars, five eyes aside: they have no ears.