On March 9, Laguna Friends of Architecture will highlight history & art of NCC since 1943

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, Neighborhood Congregational Church is partnering with Laguna Friends of Architecture (LFA) to highlight the extensive and impressive history of architecture and art featured on the church property since 1943. This fun and informative event will take place on Fri, March 9, at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will begin with refreshments and a docent tour of the buildings and grounds. The tour will include viewing the original sanctuary (now known as Bridge Hall), featuring mahogany beams and stained glass windows and designed by famous architect, Aubrey St. Clair.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Vintage photo of church

In the 1960s, the “new” sanctuary was built, with its ceiling designed to resemble an upside-down Ark. The extensive art in both areas was created and gifted by local artisans, some whose families still reside in Laguna today. The tour will also include the Manse, where the pastor would have lived on property in the old days, with quite a short commute to work.

The tour will be followed by a presentation by the noted architectural historian and writer, Ted Wells. Members and non-members of LFA and Neighborhood Congregational Church are invited to attend this special 75th anniversary celebration. This will be the first in a series of celebration.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Construction of new sanctuary

For more information about future events or the progressive Christianity Sunday services at 10 a.m., visit www.ncclaguna.org, call the church office at 949-494-8061 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive (behind Ralph’s supermarket) and dress is casual.