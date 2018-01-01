Ollie, a big friendly dog, is ready for adoption

Ollie, our Pet of the Week, is a five-year old neutered male, a big friendly Golden Retriever/German Shepherd mix. He is going to need orthopedic work on his elbow, which will be occurring soon. He weighs 102 pounds, and is both sweet and friendly. He is ready for a new home and adventure to embark upon. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes to see Ollie adopted as soon as possible.

Ollie is the sweetest big dog

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. Call (949) 497-3552 or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.