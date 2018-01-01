Print | Email

Next meeting in the Real Talk series will discuss the Impact of Social Media on Youth and Society

As organizers say, “It’s complicated, it’s addictive…” – and it’s important – what kind of impact is social media having on our youth and society?

That’s the topic of discussion at the next Real Talk event, which will take place on March 8 between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Susi Q, 380 Third Street. 

Facilitator is Robin Theiss

The “Real Talk” forum provides a safe place to share thoughts about social media, its impact on kids, and some of the potential unintended, future consequences.

Facilitator Robin Theiss is a Humanities Teacher at Waldorf School of Orange County. 

The event will be free, but there is limited seating, so it is suggested that those wishing to attend email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to make a reservation.

