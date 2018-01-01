LB Beautification Council will hold Tree Identification Walkabout on Sat March 10 at 10 a.m.

Most people picture eucalyptus, palms, pepper trees and sycamores when they think about Laguna’s arboreal species.

But there are dozens more trees that we all walk by every day, many of us ignorant of their names, let alone anything else about them.

As part of Arbor Week Celebration, LBBC this Saturday March 10 will lead an informative Tree Identification Walkabout in downtown Laguna Beach.

So many trees, so little knowledge of their names

This casual walkabout, guided by Prof Chris Reed, will identify the scores of different trees planted on private and public spaces in the city. Chris will also provide guidance on which trees you might plant in your yard, and on pruning trees as well.

The tree tour – trunk show? – is estimated to last one to two hours.

Those interested should meet at 670 Catalina. Street parking should be available in the vicinity.

LBBC suggests that participants wear walking shoes and a hat. The nonprofit will provide complimentary tree guides.

RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve your spot, or call George at 949-295-0832. The group size will be limited.