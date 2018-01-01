LBPD presents free seminar on Active Shooter Incident Preparedness on March 13 at Susi Q

The public is invited to join members of the Laguna Beach Police Department as they conduct a timely and vital Active Shooter Incident Preparedness Seminar at the Susi Q Community Center (380 3rd St.) on Tues, March 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. There is not admission fee.

This seminar will include a review of past and recent Active Shooter Incidents, instructions on what to do during an Active Shooter Incident, and information on how to individually and organizationally prepare for an Active Shooter Incident.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy LBPD

First responders carry out active shooter exercise last November at LCAD

Since 2015 this Seminar has been presented to businesses and organizations in Laguna Beach such as education institutes, houses of worship, community groups, hotels and resorts, art festivals, and government organizations.

All members of the community, Laguna Beach businesses, schools, and organizations are encouraged to attend this free, valuable presentation. Come and have your questions answered.

Registration is required. Visit the City website at www.lagunabeachcity.net. Click the “Sign up for a Class” Icon then click on the “Special Events Tab.” Otherwise, sign up at the Community & Susi Q Center, or call (949) 464-6645.