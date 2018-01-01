PTA Coffee Talks presents Teen Career Success event

PTA Coffee Talks invites parents to a workshop on the subject of how to launch your teen into career and life success on Wed, March 21. This event will take place from 8:30 - 10 a.m. at Tivoli Too, located at 777 Laguna Canyon.

Juliet Murphy, who has an MBA and MA, is a leading career coach in Orange County and Los Angeles. She will lead this workshop discussing setting the foundation for a successful career.

Additionally, she will talk about T.R.U.S.T, which stands for teamwork, respect, understanding, support, and trust. The system actively engages parents and students while strengthening their relationship.

Juliet developed the T.R.U.S.T system after helping many concerned parents as well as college graduates, who found that they did not want to work in their major, discover the career that was the best for them.

For more information on this upcoming event, or to RSVP, visit www.PTACoffeetalk.org. This event is free to all PTA members.