Print | Email

PTA Coffee Talks presents Teen Career Success event 

PTA Coffee Talks invites parents to a workshop on the subject of how to launch your teen into career and life success on Wed, March 21. This event will take place from 8:30 - 10 a.m. at Tivoli Too, located at 777 Laguna Canyon. 

Juliet Murphy, who has an MBA and MA, is a leading career coach in Orange County and Los Angeles. She will lead this workshop discussing setting the foundation for a successful career. 

Additionally, she will talk about T.R.U.S.T, which stands for teamwork, respect, understanding, support, and trust. The system actively engages parents and students while strengthening their relationship. 

Juliet developed the T.R.U.S.T system after helping many concerned parents as well as college graduates, who found that they did not want to work in their major, discover the career that was the best for them. 

For more information on this upcoming event, or to RSVP, visit www.PTACoffeetalk.org. This event is free to all PTA members.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillespie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2018 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.