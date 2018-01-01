Print | Email

Rain on our Parade? The clouds didn’t dare…Here are some winners (but there weren’t any losers)

Photos by MARY HURLBUT

Barbara Diamond will have full coverage of the Patriots Day Parade in her column on Friday, but for now, here are a few photos of some of the winners to whet (I couldn’t resist…) your appetite for more anecdotes to come about one of Laguna Beach’s favorite days of the year.

We’ll also have a full gallery of Mary Hurlbut’s great photos to share on Friday, including the honorees. Here are a few of the more striking shots of some of the winning floats for now…and we’ve attached a PDF with the list of winners.

Grand Marshal’s Trophy: Beach Cities Auto Collision

President’s Trophy: Pageant of the Masters

Band Sweepstakes winner: Palmdale High School

Elementary School Band: Anneliese School

Floats, commercial winner: LB County Water District

Spectators of all ages had a wonderful time

Click on photos for larger images

Congratulations to the Patriots Day Parade Committee on organizing such a stunningly successful event!

Click here for the full list of winners.

