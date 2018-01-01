Garden(er) of the Month

Treasure an awe-inspiring garden landscape that

truly rocks & is built on a foundation of love

Written by SUZIE HARRISON

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

It’s hard not to get lost in the world that Sherry Stephens and her husband, Van, have built, a garden utopia of sorts, imperfectly perfect, with many different varieties of exciting plant life, gorgeous blossoming trees, and carefully appropriated stone pathways that meander through the massive grounds. Along the way, it’s thrilling to discover the lovely arbors, trellises, rich foliage, and collection sculptures, repurposed art, and birdhouses, many built by Van and his father.

A place so peaceful, that all you can hear is the blowing breeze, the many singing wind chimes, and the chirping birds. Perched on the hillside in Bluebird Canyon, they have phenomenal views of the ocean, yet are in a world of their own, textured by an awe-inspiring garden that’s magnificent in content and size.

“Van actually was pretty much the designer of the garden. He has an urban planning landscape architecture firm Forma Design Inc. He’s the CEO,” said Stephens. “I have always liked gardening, my grandmother was a gardener, my mom liked to garden. I just like to be outside.”

She got involved with the Laguna Beach Garden Club through a friend of hers.

“I thought I need to go check that out. I did and joined and that was maybe seven or eight years ago. I’ve been on the board for Hortense for six years, and I work there in the garden two days a week,” Stephens said with a big smile. “I like to do different projects with the Garden Club. It’s fun to be outdoors and to garden with other people and to use creativity in the garden.”

Creativity indeed abounds in the Stephens’ garden.

“We have a walkway that comes up from the yard and along here we have a whole collection of wind chimes. My father-in-law lived with us until about 2008 and he built birdhouses. And my husband has been building birdhouses,” said Stephens.

There were too many to count, each one original with its own personality, all of them a nice addition to the garden and the serene surroundings.

“And we have a lot of collections of metal,” Stephens said as she showed me around.

I loved the variety of creatures and sculptures, the howling coyote, birds, fish, and deer, along with a slew of columns and works in various shapes, sizes, and colors, most of them weathered, rusted just so, as well as the many fountains and trellises.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Sherry and her husband Van created a garden from scratch into a masterpiece filled with handmade birdhouses, sculptures, and other treasures

This is the third house they’ve lived in in Bluebird Canyon, all close to one another.

“We tripled the size of the house. We redid it totally to be in craftsman. Because the house, even though it was built in ’49, it didn’t have any charm. It wasn’t a Laguna charmer, it was just an old house,” Stephens said. “We totally redid it and we’re a fan of Frank Lloyd Wright and having a green home,” which is obvious in the design of their spectacular house.

“There was ivy everywhere, so I have slowly but surely tried to get as much ivy out, but as you can see it’s still sneaking in here. I’ve put a lot of things in the garden that produce, including a nice variety of fruit trees,” Stephens said.

I was impressed by their hearty lemon tree chock-full with ripe lemons, along with kumquat, peach, fuyu persimmon, a tangerine hybrid with perfect tiny blossoms, avocado, lime, apricots, peach, and lime trees among others.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Stephens’ garden boasts a lovely amphitheater surrounded by rocks and unsurpassed foliage in every color and texture

“This is a Chinese orchid tree, we put this in when we first did the yard. We wanted this tree and the gardener planted this one, as you can see it’s more white, it’s not as dramatic,” Stephens said, pointing out the rich purple and magenta blossoms that were very striking.

She showed me birds of paradise larger-than-life, over 15-feet high, and an immense variety of plant life and trees that were huge and hearty.

“That’s a begonia and it’s the only one I have. From Hortense, I took a little sprig and stuck it in there with some other stuff and in fact it’s just gone nuts. Isn’t it pretty? In fact, I need to cut it back,” Stephens.

I marveled at the size. It was biggest I have ever seen.

“We put in this walkway. The major rocks like here and the walkway and the retaining here, and the amphitheater were [there already],” Stephens said. “But all the rocks up here Van I and I did. We’ve collected rocks from everywhere. We would pull off into the ravines, find a bunch of rocks, and pile them back into the car. I love rocks. I think a lot of it started, my husband would fly fish and he would go to all these exotic places. He started bringing me back heart rocks. I have a whole collection of heart rocks.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Wraparound gardens perfectly accent their Frank Lloyd Wright inspired house

When Stephens is in the garden she likes to bring out their bird Chili, an African Grey with a red tail like a chili pepper.

“I usually put her on the perch when I am going to be out here for a long time. I will bring her out. But I won’t leave her out here unattended unless I am working. It’s pretty over covered, so I have not had problems with the hawks because it’s more tucked in,” Stephens said.

“My husband repurposes stuff. We had extra wood when we built the house and he used that to build the deck. And then, later on, when we had grandkids, he built this treehouse for the kids to play in,” Stephens said. “This is an anniversary gift.” She showed me two lovebirds kissing. “On our wedding cake instead of a bride and groom we had two birds.”

“I’ve bought fichus and at times we’ve brought them in the house. They end up going outside and we put them in the ground. I have three children and by the third child I told my husband don’t by me a plant, buy me a tree. He bought me a fichus tree. I said if I have three kids I deserve a whole tree. Don’t show up with a plant,” Stephens said, showing me her fichus trees.

It’s obvious their garden is filled with love and a lifetime of memories cherished in the garden of their dreams.