Yoga, wine and pizza: Does it get any better? (The answer is yes, when it’s a fundraiser for kids too…)

To kick off Jogathon Week, Pacific Blue Yoga and Wine Gallery are hosting a joint fundraiser on Sunday, March 18 at 3 p.m. (Yes, yoga, wine and pizza all for a great cause.) Stretch & Sip will benefit Top of the World Elementary School.

The yoga class will be at Marna’s new Pacific Blue Yoga location, which is beautiful and located right behind Wine Gallery on Coast Highway. 

After a one-hour yoga class, guests will head over for complimentary pizza and Happy Hour wine specials. Also, Marna and others are donating generous prizes and everyone who attends will be entered into a drawing. 

The money raised will go toward the TOW PTA’s Jogathon goal and will help fund the garden, classroom supplies, family nights and much more. It should be a really fun afternoon with friends. The event (Stretch & Sip) is limited to 25 people. Reserve your spot by signing up and paying through Rec1 under the Jogathon Week tab here.

