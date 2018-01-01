Troop 35’s full week with Patriots Day Parade, Annual Bridging Ceremony and celebration of Eagle Scout

This last week was a very busy one for Troop 35. On Thurs, adult leaders and many of the scouts put out the ‘No Parking’ traffic Cones along the Parade route. On Sat, two Troop 35 scouts, Logan Leeds and Stephen Jensen, had the honor of carrying the banners at the beginning of the Laguna Beach’s annual Patriots Day Parade. Scouts from Laguna Beach Troop 35 and Pack 35 followed a bit later riding on a donated Ganahl Lumber Truck, enthusiastically shouting “Who are we? Best Alive! We are Troop... 35!”

Troop 35 scouts Andre, Kamran, Stephen, Sam, Logan & Elliott at Parade

After participating in the parade, the boys headed over to their charter organization location. They set up Tankersley Hall at The Laguna Presbyterian Churchto for Webelos II, the highest rank achieved in Cub Scouts, to join the Troop 35 in the Annual Bridging Ceremony. The Troop happily gained 12 new scouts. After the Bridging Ceremony, there was a Court of Honor, celebrating the boys who earned new rank advancement and merit badge achievement.

Troop 35’s new Eagle Scout, Nils Wilson, with his parents Glen & Hae Wilson.

Lastly, the Troop celebrated Nils Wilson, Laguna’s most recent Eagle Scout, in an Eagle Court of Honor. The Eagle Rank is not easily achieved as evidenced by the fact that only four percent of Boy Scouts, after a difficult review process, earn this rank. The requirements necessary to achieve this rank may take many years to fulfill.