Dianne’s Creature Feature

What a hoot, we have owls in Laguna

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Frank Davern, LCF

Throughout history, owls have been viewed as mysterious and magical, associated with witches and wizards, and thought of as sage and wise old men (with feathers). When one thinks of owls in fiction, two come to mind, Owl in Winnie the Pooh and Hedwig, the Snowy Owl, in Harry Potter (though there are several other breeds of owls in the Potter books). Very few creatures are more bewitching than the owls JK Rowlings imagined and translated to the page.

She says, “My love of, and fascination with, owls long pre-dates the first idea for Harry Potter.”

Others seem to be captivated by them as well. During this time of year, hundreds of people from all over the world go to an International Owl Festival in TX, and there are numerous other similar owl festivals held all over the world.

That got me thinking about our owl population in the Laguna Wilderness and what kinds of owls, if any, inhabit it? Granted, the LB wilderness is a magical place, but maybe not that kind of magic.

So, I went to my wilderness source, Laguna Canyon Foundation (LCF) Outreach Manager, Paula Olson. Her answer is, “yes,” we do have owls in our wilderness, and Frank Davern has documented the existence of one breed, the burrowing owl.

Click on photo for larger image

Burrowing owl spotted in Laguna Wilderness

So, what’s this little owl’s (from the order Strigiformes) backstory? As stated at www.audubon.org, the burrowing owl is a small, long-legged owl found throughout the open landscapes of North and South America. One of the most diminutive owls in North America, their average height is 10 inches, and they weigh six to eight ounces. They can be found in grasslands, rangelands, agricultural areas, deserts, or any otheropen dry area with low vegetation, which makes them more accessible to predators. They eat small mammals, insects, birds, amphibians, and reptiles.

Unlike most owls, burrowing owls are active during both day and night. Those in the West usually use old burrows left by ground squirrels, kangaroo rats, or other animals, and after excavation, the burrows may be up to 10 feet long (which seems like a lot of work for an eight-ounce bird).

Click on photo for larger image

Owl retreats into burrow

National Geographic states that owls, prairie-dogs (which are ground squirrels, I discovered), and rattlesnakes have been known to live in the same burrow at once. I’m unclear as to how that works, since they are cross predators; snakes eat owls, burrowing owls eat small snakes, and even though owls don’t eat prairie dogs, I’m not sure where they fare in this, probably not well.

And it doesn’t seem as if burrowing owls are faring well either. Owing, in part, to ground squirrel control programs, and accidental mortality, but most significantly to loss of habitat, burrowing owls are now considered endangered or threatened in some areas. Their population has declined by a third during the last 50 years (as per the www.greatbigstory.com).

Although we no longer have cowboys in our area, in the Old West, they called these owls “howdy birds,” because they seemed to nod in greeting from the entrances to their burrows in prairie-dog towns.

Fortunately for Laguna, Davern’s photos show that burrowing owls still populate our wilderness, but their dwindling numbers makes LCF’s motto “Keep it Wild” more critical than ever. Even though burrowing owls may have been called “howdy birds” in the old days, hopefully, we won’t be saying, “goodbye” to these wise and enchanting little creatures anytime soon.

Owl is the grand and rather clever old man of the forest. He can also spell Tuesday… A.A. Milne