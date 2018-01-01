Celebrate the Easter season with Sister’s Easter Catechism at the Playhouse on March 19 & 26

The Laguna Beach Playhouse celebrates the Easter Season with Sister as she answers the time-worn questions of the season like, “Why isn’t Easter the same day every year like Christmas?” and “Will my bunny go to Heaven?” This event takes place only for two nights on on Mon March 19 & 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Part pageant, and wHOLY hysterical, this latest of the sinfully funny Late Nite Catechism series unearths the origins of Easter bunnies, Easter eggs, Easter bonnets, Easter baskets, and of course those yummy Easter Peeps.

Sister answers questions about pet heaven and the significance of those adorable baby chicks. Classroom participation is a must, so don’t forget to wear your Easter bonnet and join Sister for this seasonal treat.

For more information or to purchase tickets, log onto www.purchase.lagunaplayhouse.com. Use the code Bunny for $20 tickets.