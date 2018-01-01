Crystal Cove Conservancy meeting/fundraising event discusses Prop 68 Clean Water & Safe Parks Act

Crystal Cove Conservancy will host an important information and fundraising event about California Proposition 68, and how it might impact the local community and the entire state of California on Mon, March 12, from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The event takes place at the Oasis Senior Center (Event Center), at 801 Narcissus, Corona Del Mar. Refreshments will be served.

California Proposition 68 considers a $4 billion parks and water bond, and includes $200 million for preserving, protecting, and restoring existing state parks, including a pilot program to make coastal visits more affordable.

In June, California voters will act on some of the most critical issues facing the state as they consider Proposition 68. The measure will fund projects to ensure clean drinking water throughout California, protect communities from floods, safeguard our state’s oceans, rivers, lakes and streams and build new outdoor spaces in neighborhoods with the greatest need.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Keeping Laguna’s coastline healthy and accessible

“The Parks and Water Bond allocates funds for important and much needed environmental protection and restoration projects throughout California. In Orange County, Crystal Cove could see the benefit of dollars to complete Crystal Cove State Parks’ Historic District and provide millions of families with full public access and affordable overnight accommodations steps from the sand and waves.

“Cottage revenue is reinvested back into Crystal Cove State Park for maintenance and for educational programs that inspire students to become effective environmental leaders,” says Alix Hobbs, president and CEO of Crystal Cove Conservancy and Crystal Cove Beach Cottages.

The California Clean Water & Safe Parks Act campaign is being supported by a broad coalition of water experts, conservation groups, local government organizations and other business groups who all recognize the need to authorize critical investments in our state’s water and natural resources.

Crystal Cove Conservancy has also endorsed this important proposition and has invited Alfredo Gonzales from the Resources Legacy Fund to Orange County to speak about this important topic.

Donations will be accepted at the event and should be made payable directly to Californians for Clean Water and Safe Parks, sponsored by Conservation Groups” says Crystal Cove Conservancy Founder and Vice President, Laura Davick.

For more information or to RSVP, visit www.crystalcove.org. RSVP no later than Thurs, March 8.