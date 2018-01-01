Festival of Arts announces new exhibit, Fresh Faces, at the Wells Fargo building

Summer time is just around the corner and the Festival of Arts is excited to announce its newest exhibit, Fresh Faces. Presenting the works of newly juried Festival artists, the exhibit will showcase a wide range of mediums including painting, sculpture, glass, pastels, photography, mixed media and more.

Fresh Faces 2018 runs now through June 1 at the Festival of Arts Third Floor Gallery at Wells Fargo Bank, 260 Ocean Ave.

Photo courtesy FOA

Eileen McCullough, Lifeguard on Duty

Fresh Faces 2018 showcases a fascinating look into the world of the innovative and fresh new artwork of fourteen prestigious artists from Orange County. The artists and mediums being presented are Richard Bohn (sculpture), Jorge Burtin (glass), Gil Delinger (pastels), Lani Emanuel (oil painting), Carolyn Johnson (mixed media), Maaria Kader (scratchboard), Eileen McCullough (watercolors), Corine Schaff (hand-painted silk), Laura Seeley (acrylics), Joshua Serafin (mixed media), Andrew and Rebeca Snider (photography), Stephen Swintek (photography) and Sue Thompson (acrylics).

Photo courtesy FOA

Corinne Schaff, Room with a View

These exhibitors were recently juried into the Festival of Arts by a panel of six knowledgeable artists and/or art experts including painter Paul Bond, Creative Director of USC Design Studio Sam Carter, photographer Rick Graves, former Director of Irvine Fine Arts Center Wendy Shields, ceramicist Mike Tauber and Arts Coordinator of the Orange County Department of Education Steve Venz.

Photo courtesy FOA

Laura Seeley, The Whole of Us

“We are very excited to have 14 of the 16 new artists joining us for this exhibit,” said Director of Exhibits, Education and Permanent Collections, Ron Morrissette. “Their work, along with our longtime exhibitors, will help create one of the most exciting years the Festival has ever seen.”

The Wells Fargo building is open to the public Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization whose proceeds support the arts in and about Laguna Beach. For more information call (949) 494-1145 or go to www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

For more information, visit www.foapom.com.