Modern Jazz Saxophonist Tom Luer’s Project Popular presented by Laguna Beach Live! on March 14

On Wed, March 14, Laguna Beach Live! presents Modern Jazz Saxophonist Tom Luer’s Project Popular. Luer is a freelance saxophonist who resides in Los Angeles, and is a Rico Reeds Performing Artist. He is joined by Andy Langham - piano, Edwin Livingston - bass, Dan Schnelle - drums, and Angela Parish - guest vocalist.

His album “Project Popular” was released in 2011 to critical acclaim. Luer has performed on the NBC broadcast of “Sports Illustrated 50 Years of Beautiful” and on the “X-Factor” on Fox, the American Music Awards, the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Submitted photo

Tom Luer appears on March 14, hosted by Laguna Beach Live!

Just two more concerts remain in the Winter series: New West Guitar on March 28 and Josh Nelson on April 11, followed by the Laguna Beach Live! Benefit Concert with jazz vocalist Leslie Lewis on April 25.

Concerts are from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. Full bar and buffet dinner menus are available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2018 is held in the distinctive [seven-degrees] event facility, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.