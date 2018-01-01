Sonatasia and LFA present LB Violinist Jessica Haddy and Pianist Goly Lessani in concert, March 24

On Sat, March 24, at 7 p.m., Sonatasia and Laguna Friends of Architecture (LFA) host Laguna Beach violinist Jessica Haddy and Pianist Goly Lessani. In a private historic home, attendees will enjoy a limited-seating salon concerto, featuring Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Opus 26, Vivaldi Winter concerto, Mozart Violin and Piano Sonata in G Major No 1., and Bartok Romanian Folk Dances arranged for piano and violin.

Virtuoso violinist Jessica Haddy, who is concertmaster of the Southern California Philharmonic, and pianist Goly Lessani will perform in the intimate setting of a historic Mid-Century Modern home in Orange, designed by famed architect Joseph Eichler. Eichler is famous for building tracts of modern homes in California in the 1950s and ‘60s, which are open, inviting, and light-filled.

This event also includes a walking tour. The LFA walking tour of the neighborhood begins at 6 p.m. The neighborhood features a variety of mid-century modern Eichler homes. The doors to the house will open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Since the venue is a private home, seating is very limited. The address will be made available after attendees purchase tickets. This event will have a $30 per person cover charge, with tickets available for purchase at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3360552.

Light refreshments will be served. This will be a wonderful uplifting evening.

LFA is a non-profit group created by volunteers to foster the appreciation and understanding of fine architecture and design. Through lectures, films and home tours LFA provides a venue whereby people with a passion for architecture can gather and learn about the history of buildings, communities and the architects who envisioned them.

For inquiries, click here: www.sonatasia.com/Eichler-3-24-18.html or contact David Parker at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .