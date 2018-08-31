City Manager’s Updates

Coffee with a Cop & Emergency Personnel – Please join us on Saturday, March 10 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Mission Hospital located at 31872 Coast Hwy. Personnel from Mission Hospital, Laguna Beach Police Department, Laguna Beach Fire Department, Laguna Beach Lifeguards, OC Parks, OC Lifeguards and Doctors Ambulance will be present. There will be a vehicle display and photo opportunities. Hope to see you there!

Interim Outdoor Display and Portable Sign Permits – In an effort to strike a balance amongst business owners advertising their business and complying with the City Manager’s Municipal Code, the City Council approved an interim six-month period between March 1 and August 31, 2018, allowing for the placement of outdoor signage and displays subject to specific guidelines. Portable signs and outdoor displays are subject to administrative approval by the Community Development Director. One A-frame sign per business not to exceed six square feet would be allowed as long as it is consistent with the architectural attributes of the building in which the business is located. Outdoor displays are permitted, provided that they are limited to an area of 18 square feet and inclusive of no more than five items also related to the type of business. All signage and displays are limited to private property only. A Temporary Outdoor Display/Sign Permit application may be submitted to the Community Development Department along with a drawing or photograph of the proposed signage or outdoor display for review. No fee will be required during this six-month interim period.

Free Active Shooter Incident Preparedness Seminar – Please join us on Tuesday, March 13 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Susi Q Community Center located at 380 3rd Street for a review of past and recent active shooter incidents. There will be instruction on what to do during an active shooter incident and information on how to individually and organizationally prepare for an active shooter incident. Registration is required so please visit the City website at www.lagunabeachcity.net, and click the “Sign up for a Class” icon and then the “Special Events” tab. You may also sign up at the Community & Susi Q Center or call for more information at (949) 464-66445.

Beach Street Lane Closure – On March 8 and 9, between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., the City will have one direction of Beach Street between Forest Avenue and Ocean Avenue closed for annual tree trimming. For more information, please contact Robert Sedita, Public Works Sr. Administrative Analyst at (949) 497-0740.

Hiring Summer Bus Driver, Trolley Stewards and Parking Lot Attendants (part-time) – The Laguna Beach Public Works Department is seeking enthusiastic, safety conscious individuals to assist with summer positions in the Transit and Parking Division. The Summer Bus Driver drives a bus or trolley on a set route for the duration of the summer festival season and the Trolley Stewards assist passengers and visitors and narrates information aboard the City’s trolleys and buses throughout the summer festival season. Parking Lot Attendants work in the City’s parking lots assisting patrons, collecting fees and keeping lots clean. All prospective applicants must successfully pass through a thorough police background check. For more information or to apply visit: www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/citygov/administrative_services/personnel/opportunities.htm.

Arts Marketing Workshop – Save the Date – The City of Laguna Beach is offering a free marketing workshop on Saturday, April 7. Presenters Rosenn Weiss and Con Cristeson will present, “Artists are the Heart of the Community.” For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

2018 Public Art Projects – Call for Artists – The City of Laguna Beach is currently accepting applications from qualified artists with demonstrated experience in public art. Applicants may apply for one or all projects. The sites are at the Agate Street and Thalia Street Beach access and the Third Street Stairway Project. For information about the call for artists and honorarium please visit http://lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com. These projects are being funded by Laguna Beach residents Linda and Toni Bonnici, Greg, Bobbi and Dick Nathanson, Tammie Arnold and Mark Porterfield.

Spring Quarter & Summer Camp 2018 Registration Activities – Registration for spring 2018 recreation activities for all ages and young summer camps are currently open. To register and see the list of programs available please visit:https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index.

Smart Gardening Series, “Terrific Tomatoes” – Ahhh, the taste of homegrown tomatoes! You’ll enjoy learning about the many varieties, their culture, diseases and pests, and growing in the ground vs. growing in containers. Join Master Gardener Kris Bonner and Saturday, March 17 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Registration is required, call (949) 464-6645 or visit www.lagunabeachcity.net and click on “Sign up for a Class.”

Glenneyre Parking Structure Painting – On Tuesday, March 13, the City will be painting handrails and other metal items at the Glenneyre parking garage. No interruption in parking or services is expected. For more information, please contact Maintenance Supervisor Wayne Chintala at (949) 464-6637.

Heisler Park Gazebo Painting – On Wednesday, March 14, the City will be painting the gazebo in Heisler Park. The gazebo area will be closed during the work and is expected to be opened the following day. For more information, please contact Maintenance Supervisor Wayne Chintala at (949) 464-6637.

Free Compost Giveaway on Saturday, March 10 – The annual compost giveaway event will be held on Saturday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at the City Maintenance Facilities parking lot, located at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road. Free compost will be available in appreciation of the recycling efforts by Laguna Beach residents. This is a self-service event. Please visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/recylcing for more information.