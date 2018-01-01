Print | Email

Won’t you be my neighbor? Groups sponsor barbecue where residents can meet local homeless people

“It’s all about making friends with the homeless people of Laguna,” says Don Sciortino of Net-Works, whose idea to hold a friendly barbecue in town will come to fruition on March 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at Heisler Park, corner of Myrtle and Cliff Drive.

“Come and make some new friends in the neighborhood as we share good food, music and time together,” Sciortino says. He’s also the founder of Helping Hands from the Homeless, a program that matches residents who need help with basic tasks, with local homeless people who work for $11 an hour – “gifts” from Net-Works.

Music will be provided by homeless people and professional musicians – and there’ll be good food

The event will also include music by some of the homeless men, as well as by

Zach Churchill, Eric Henderson, and James Clay Garrison.

“Around the table we become friends, family and community,” says Sciortino. 

The “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” event is also sponsored by Stu News, KX 93.5 and Kitchen in the Canyon.

For more information – or if you’d like to help out by bringing food – contact Don Sciortino at 949-328-7230.

