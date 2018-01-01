In which I talk to the trees during a wet walkabout and get to know their names

Story and photos by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

I talk to the trees

But they don’t listen to me…

So sings Clint Eastwood in the movie Paint Your Wagon.

I’ve had the same problem, but I’m wondering if that’s because I don’t know most of their names, let alone much about their personalities. Why should they talk to me?

That changed for me last Saturday – at least as far as a few species are concerned.

Now I’m hearing what many of them are saying, and it’s often, “Would you please leave me alone?” (And I genuinely did not intend puns in that sentence.)

Controversially, at least in Laguna, I grew quite fond of eucalyptus on the walkabout.

Rain was no deterrent for this group on the tree walkabout

But before I explain why, I’d like to thank George Weiss of the Laguna Beach Beautification Council, who organized the Tree Identification Walkabout, and Prof Chris Reed, who led the group on a marvelous meandering tour around the streets of Laguna as part of the City’s Arbor Week.

(Chris is a former professor of chemistry at USC and UC Riverside, tree consultant for LBBC and chair of the ad hoc committee for eradication of invasive plants.)

So why did I grow fond of eucalyptus? Or a few of them, anyway, since there are actually 894 types, Chris told us, and I only met three or four.

Beauty may be skin-deep but it is still beauty

For skin-deep reasons in part - because on that soggy Saturday, some specimens looked so beautiful, their smooth baby-cheek trunks blushing pink in patches in the rain; because their elbows grow wrinkled with time and I could relate; and because I liked the way they regularly slough off their skin, as though to save their complexions from the unsightly fissures that come with time.

What you might call germabrasion.

Though Chris told us that the reason for the sloughing isn’t vanity, it’s to clean themselves of irritants such as bugs.

And I know how annoying the peeled bark lying on the streets can be. Still! Who among us is perfect?

On our tour we also met a lemon-scented eucalyptus with a trunk that felt like tensed muscle and roots that resembled a dinosaur’s foot.

Dinosaur foot? Elephant foot? No, eucalyptus foot

Our group of sprinkled-upon people also observed a red iron bark and a blue gum eucalyptus gleaming in the rain.

The Cook pine was my second favorite tree. Named after Captain Cook, the explorer who bumped into Australia on one of his voyages, the tree naturally always leans south. A particularly fine example of this pine, nature’s Tower of Pisa, takes a deep bow in front of City Hall.

On the subject of pines, I had no idea that the number of needles in every cluster could help in the identification of the trees. Black pines have two; Canary Island palms have three.

I did not know that Torrey pines were the only pines native to this area, or that there were several of them growing behind the Playhouse, some of which are apparently ailing. (They have five to six needles per leaf.)

Cook pine bows toward the south outside City Hall – gorgeous specimen!

I enjoyed our encounter with the so-called Octopus tree near St. Mary’s Church, though someone can’t count – the tree has twelve leaves in every bunch.

Chris plucked a number of leaves and pods from a variety of trees for us to smell, reminding us that it isn’t only flowers that give off scent.

We smelled camphor and pungent carob, lemon and citrus, and were fortunate not to be exposed to the vomitous flowers of the Cleveland Pear.

What else did we learn?

The California pepper tree comes from Peru

That the California pepper tree comes from Peru. I repeat (but less frequently than Chris) – the California pepper tree comes from Peru!

The way to tell a Queen palm from a King palm. “The Queen has a shapely trunk; the King has a more erect look and its flowers and nuts hang further below its crown,” Chris told us. (I think he said nuts.)

And very importantly – “Don’t top trees! Don’t cut the tips of leading branches! They will explode in pompom growth and you’ll be pruning an ugly tree every year. Instead, lace! Remove smaller branches at the main trunk.”

Some mutilated trees, carelessly pruned, made us feel sad, particularly a devastated melaleuca raising its amputated arms to the sky.

Tree with cement shoes is dying

But the saddest of all were trees that had been given cement shoes, perhaps in an effort to avoid lawsuits from people who might trip over exposed roots. We found a New Zealand Christmas tree opposite La Sirena Grill on Mermaid Street that was clearly more than just a little homesick.

“That suffering tree is called Pohutukawa in the Maori language,” Chris told us. “There are examples doing a lot better on Ocean Ave outside Anastasia Café. Its common name derives from the brilliant display of pincushion-like red flowers at Christmas time in the Southern Hemisphere. It probably has suffered most by having concrete around its roots. Tree roots need to breathe.”

I think I heard a whimper from a young sapling – “help me!” or maybe it was only the wind sighing through its few green leaves.

Okay, enough of the cute, let’s get real, trees can’t talk. So we need to talk for them. We must, for Laguna’s sake. That’s what these LB Beautification events are all about – giving voice to our natural environment.

LBBC will host another Tree Walkabout event in recognition of National Arbor Day, April 27, from 10 – noon. Bob Borthwick will be leading this more Historically focused Tree Walkabout in the downtown area. The group will learn who and where trees were planted in Laguna Beach’s downtown and learn many other interesting historical facts.

For more information, visit Laguna Beach Beautification Council at www.lagunabeachbeautificationcouncil.com.