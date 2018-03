Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi is back – and quite a few people knew where to find her.

Last week’s photo challenge asked the question, where is this? First correct answer accolades go to Bonnie Drury. Other readers who earn points for correctly identifying Shadow Lane as the location are: Kathy Bienvenu, Bundy Kinder, and Kristen Weaver-Greengard.

Thanks for playing! Be sure to tune in next issue for Maggi’s next challenge.

Click on photo for a larger image