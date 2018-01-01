Chabad Jewish Center hosts Passover Seder on March 30 and earlier children’s holiday event

Passover FUNDAY will take place on Tues, March 20, at the Chabad Jewish Center on S Coast Highway. Children of all ages will enjoy hands-on fun during the holidays with a mock Seder, Matzah bag crafts, Passover stories, games, and Matzah Ball raffle. The cost is $8 per child.

The Community Passover Seder is on Fri, March 30, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and candle lighting. Experience a wonderful evening spiced with traditional customs, delicious full course dinner, handmade Matzah, fine wines and great company.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

At Chabad, kids always have fun – here they enjoy a mock Seder

Costs for the night are adults are $45, children $25, and sponsors at $180. Please RSVP before March 26.

For complete Passover service schedule information and Yizkor memorial services, visit the Chabad website at www.chabadoflaguna.com or call the office at (949) 499 0770. Chabad is located at 30804 S Coast Hwy, across from Montage Resort.