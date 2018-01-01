Cow kitty becomes an emotional support dog, surprisingly does not suffer identity crisis

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Search the Internet these days, and you’ll find plenty of stories about emotional support animals taken on flights – including monkeys, snakes, and a peacock (although from what I’ve heard, the peacock was accompanied to the airport by a professional performance artist, suggesting that this incident was more for show, so to speak, than anything else.).

But a cow as an emotional support animal?

Ridiculous. Airplane seats, especially these days, simply cannot accommodate a creature with such long legs.

On the other hand, a cow kitty?

Now that’s feasible.

Submitted photo

Cow kitty will calm you when you are feeling emotional

And in fact, Laguna has its very own legally registered Emotional Therapy Service Cat.

Meet Cow, the cow kitty with the right kind of attitude for this demanding job.

“We realized early on that there was something very special about this little black and white fellow,” says Laguna resident Thais Askenasy, fanatical cat foster mother. “As soon as he was old enough we fitted him with a little harness…the rest, as they say, is history.”

Indeed, Cow has even been to the White House – albeit Laguna’s White House – but for a cat, that’s quite something.

“We’ve been everywhere together, restaurants, numerous stores and galleries, the beach, Heisler Park and Ralphs,” Thais adds. “He loves adventures and checking out new stores, dogs and people.”

Submitted photo

Cow picks up tips from experienced therapy dog

Cow has an easy-going nature and is quick to pick up tips from other service animals, as the reader can see from the photo of him discussing his new profession with a canine pal.

“All the town folk here in Laguna who have had the pleasure of meeting Cow, have walked away with a smile and a happy heart. He has that effect on most everyone he meets,” Thais says. “He really is one in a million.”

Though his official card identifies him as a dog, Cow remains unfazed. All species are equal as far as he is concerned – cat, dog, cow, human, it’s all the same to him. What matters is heart, and Cow has heart.

Submitted photo

Bureaucracy hasn’t caught up with reality, so Cow is listed as a dog

No word as to whether Cow is planning to attend the future yet-to-be-determined grand opening of Laguna’s cat café, Catmosphere, but I imagine he’s hoping to get the red-carpet treatment, just as if he went to the Oscows.

Cow cats are so-named because their coats looks similar to that of a Holstein cow (not because they moo instead of meow, which struck me as a possible reason before I was enlightened).

“If you ever see us walking around, please stop us and say hello,” Thais says. “And feel free to give Cow a nice chin scratch as he might just be insulted if you don’t. We want to bring cheer to all we meet.”