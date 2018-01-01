LAGUNATOTS invade No Square Theatre on two weekends in March

This year’s pint-sized parody show takes a playful swipe at all things “kid,” including boba, homework, and the horrors of having an embarrassing mom. Laguna- specifics like the demise of our poor pepper tree and the new rolling chairs in the schools are cast favorites.

The youngsters from grades one through eight will sing, dance, and entertain with comedic takes on timely topics set to familiar tunes. The show has a LAGUNATICS-like spirit, but it’s about kids, and every moment is perfect, fun-filled family entertainment.

Performances are March 16-18 and 23-25. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and Sundays are at 2 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lagunatots “Slime tots” from the 2017 performance

LAGUNATOTS is directed by Ella Wyatt, music-directed by Susan Geiser, costumes by Brigitte Harper, and new parody lyrics by Ella Wyatt, with a number for the boys about “being a man” written by Laguna native Rufino Cabang, and a few special numbers written by cast members.

The talented company includes kids from Thurston Middle School: Sydney Alderson, Chase Benson, Lula Buckle, Alfie Cant, Kamryn Crawford, Chloe Flaherty, Laird Garcia, Grace Gilchrist, Lila Goldstein, Darcy Hurley, Hannah Kaiser, Lauren Kimball, Olivia Lane, Joie Lucas, Sienna Mason, Brooke Shaw, Talia Stewart, Kate Storke, Berkley Thacker, Maya Trengove, MaryJeanne Walker; From El Morro Elementary: Marco Lapayese Calderon, Lila Tacklind, Leah Turner; From Top of the World Elementary: Kate Baker, Tatum Brennan, Will Briggs, Mason Bruderer, Story Bullington, Nicolas Camacho, Grace Gilchrist, Jonah Goldstein, Ava Guziak, Marco Lapayese Calderon, Maris Morgan, Allie Nottage, Douglas Nottage; Other schools: Anna Gabriel, Taite Morrison, Kemper Rodi.

Tickets are $15 for children, $25 for adults, and $35 for VIP seats. Dinner is available for $10 and is served an hour before the performance. It’s the best bargain in town. Arrive early and enjoy dinner and drinks al fresco before the show.

No Square Theatre is located in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street.

For more information, visit www.nosquare.org.