Laguna Presbyterian offers Growing Through Grief Support Group program

Laguna Presbyterian Church is offering a Growing Through Grief Support Group for those who have suffered a great loss. If you are grieving a loved one who has died, you are invited to join this six-week program.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Presbyterian Church

The program will run each Monday afternoon, April 6 - May 14, from 4 - 5:30 p.m. The group will meet in the Brides Room. The cost will be $40.

Register on the Church Patio on Sunday mornings beginning March 18, or online at www.secure.acceptiva.com.

For more information, contact the church at 949-494-7555, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.