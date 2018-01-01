Print | Email

Laguna Presbyterian offers Growing Through Grief Support Group program

Laguna Presbyterian Church is offering a Growing Through Grief Support Group for those who have suffered a great loss. If you are grieving a loved one who has died, you are invited to join this six-week program. 

The program will run each Monday afternoon, April 6 - May 14, from 4 - 5:30 p.m. The group will meet in the Brides Room. The cost will be $40. 

Register on the Church Patio on Sunday mornings beginning March 18, or online at www.secure.acceptiva.com.

For more information, contact the church at 949-494-7555, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.

