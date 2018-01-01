Kanye West’s music interpreted through Spanish wine

Presented by I Like This Grape, SOMMX is a special, limited-admission event that celebrates wine as a primal partner in the pleasures of today’s multifaceted life.

Too often these days, wine can be unrelatable. It can seem like an elite pastime: a quasi-holy libation swirled and sipped by experts and deep-pocketed aficionados in reverent, church-like settings that admit only a privileged few. That’s about to change.

Click on photo for a larger image

Kanye West

On April 12, in Laguna Beach, 100 guests will take a guided journey through wine, art, music and fine cuisine. In a seductive Laguna Beach setting that combines elements of an elegant restaurant, an art gallery and a suave European residential retreat, a five-course tasting menu prepared by Top Chef alum Brian Huskey will be paired with five Spanish wines curated by Amelia Singer, celebrity sommelier and host of The Wine Show on Britain’s ITV and streaming on Hulu. It’s a unique wine experience event that mixes Food x Wine x Art x Music at an event space in Laguna Beach, LIVEBOX on PCH.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Kathy Lajvardi and Naushad Huda

Five of Kanye West’s songs will be interpreted through five original paintings, created and themed exclusively for the occasion by visionary Laguna Beach artist Kathy Lajvardi, each being unveiled over the course of the evening. Amelia Singer – a lively, witty and knowledgeable bon vivant – narrates and hosts the event.

“We want people to see wine as part of diverse world culture, and by “culture” I mean Kanye as well as Kabalevsky, Tarantino as well as Tolstoy, the cave paintings of Lascaux as well as the provocative installations of Christo,” said Naushad Huda, founder ofI Like This Grape and co-creator of SOMMX.

Special thanks to these generous sponsors: OC Register, Coast Magazine, and Sterling BMW. Learn more about SOMMX and purchase tickets at www.sommXevents.com.