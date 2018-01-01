Print | Email

Merkel the Doxie dog is ready for a new adventure 

Merkel is a seven-year-old neutered male Doxie seeking a new adventure with a new owner and home. Any home will fit his needs, for he is easily adaptable. He is full of love and is the perfect size to hold in your hand. 

Nancy Goodwin, Shelter Director, hopes to see Merkel adopted soon. 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation as possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552. For information on adoption procedures, visit www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

