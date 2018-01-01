Print | Email

  LOCA Arts Education invites art lovers to its Art Club events, offered monthly in Laguna Beach. The next event, The Fine Art Photography Experience, from the Inside Out with Jeffrey Rovner, will be held on Thurs, March 15, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at LCAD Gallery downtown.

   Jeff Rovner is a Festival of Arts fine art photographer. In addition, he is also a magician, lawyer, and software designer. He will discuss the influence those pursuits have had on his photography, and the path that led him to exhibit his stunning cirque portraits at the 2017 Festival of Arts.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Cirque photo by Jeff Rovner

LOCA members are admitted free to all regular art club events. Guests and visitor admission is $20 per event. Although drop-ins are welcome, advance registration is requested. 

The LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave. Phone number is 949-376-6000.

For more information, visit the calendar page at www.LOCAarts.org.

