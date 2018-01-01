Third Street Writers’ Open Mic Night: Brave writers offer words that matter

Story and photos by DIANNE RUSSELL

When one goes to a Third Street Writers’ Open Mic Night, it’s like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get. That’s what makes it exciting.

Last Thursday evening’s readings just happened to be a box full of my favorites.

The writers who showed up to face the mic on this night were brave and gutsy. Readers take the stage as their names are pulled from a basket, and they have three to four minutes to read their work, which can be fiction, non-fiction, poetry or any other spoken word performance piece.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

BC Space provides the perfect stage for readings

Amy Dechary, President of Third Street Writers, says, “Part of the fun of our Open Mic events is the unpredictability – you don’t know who will attend or what they will read. Again and again, I’m blown away by the quality of writing and the readers’ enthusiasm. At Thursday’s reading, several newcomers shared deeply personal stories. It was an entertaining, emotional night.”

The intimate setting of BC Gallery is a perfect venue for this type of event. Some of the works are so emotional and raw, for the writers, I imagine that it’s like baring your soul with no buffers, because there’s very little distance between the audience and the reader.

The subjects of these talented writers’ work couldn’t have been more diverse; picture a night filled with guns, crazy roommates, a friend on dialysis, fathers, a young girl surviving a lifetime of bullying, racism, aging, the 1993 fires, and a woman in search of Georgia O’Keefe, to name just a few.

Readings covered a lot of ground, from the emotional to the bizarre

To kick off the evening, Pat Lockwood related a dream about picking up his six-year-old grandson at school at a time in the future when kids are armed and bulletproofed.

Later Harmony Tarrant read a piece titled “I’m Still Here,” that started out with “The moment I was born, the universe wanted me to die,” and recounted the deeply affecting story of her life.

Rina Palumbo, VP of Third Street Writers, read from her novel-in-progressGhost Particles, a study of memory and loss told as a braided narrative between a young man putting his ailing mother in a home and a particle physicist facing her own personal crisis.

From his novel, Season of Flames, William Anderson read an excerpt about residents gathered at Main Beach during the 1993 fires.

Cecile Sarruf talked about her friend who was on dialysis and their connection.

Nancy Young chronicled her search for Georgia O’Keefe’s grave.

Amy Dechary, President of Third Street Writers

Amy Dechary finished off the Mic Night with a piece about the roommate from hell.

Although not all readers are mentioned here, each captivated the audience. It was an evening well spent, with words that mattered to the writer and the listener as well.

Third Street Writers is a group devoted to fostering the development of new and veteran writers by providing opportunities to study, produce, and showcase literature.

As well as individual projects, Third Street Writers sponsors writing workshops, public reading events and community outreach.

The debut of their new anthology, Lost and Found, will be held at LB Books on May 6.

For more information on the organization and future events, go to www.thirdstreetwriters.org.

BC Gallery is located at 235 Forest Ave.