Second day of lifeguard tryouts: Physical trials, paddleboards and porpoises

Photos by Tom Berndt

Tom Berndt says: I was taking my morning walk at Heisler, when I spotted the tryouts on a cold and bleary day. What I enjoyed most were the four porpoise following the swimmers. I expect they were laughing at the slow-moving fish making so much splash and splatter...I got one photo with two of them about 20 yards from the paddleboard

Kai Bond, Marine Safety Captain, reports: We had 53 people try out and 41 completed the physical testing portion. We are excited for a very competitive Ocean Lifeguard Academy.

