SchoolPower’s Chef Challenge – one of the community’s most fun events – takes place March 26

It’s going to be a throwdown! SchoolPower’s Chef Challenge IX, hosted by Suzanne and Cary Redfearn at The Lumberyard, is coming up Monday, March 26.

Come enjoy a fabulous three-course dinner prepared by Lumberyard chefs and a friendly competition between the menu selections of LBUSD principals – with attendees choosing the winner.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

El Morro Principal Chris Duddy (left) will team up with TOW Principal Michael Conlon to take on LBHS Principal Jason Allemann and TMS Principal Jenny Salberg in this year’s SchoolPower Chef Challenge

Will it be the menu selections of elementary school principals Chris Duddy and Michael Conlon, or upper school principals Jenny Salberg and Jason Allemann?

Whoever takes home the trophy, event guests will be the real winners – and, of course, Laguna Beach schools.

Buy your tickets now at www.lbschoolpower.org/chefs-challenge.